Qawra Palace Hotel co-owner and managing director Edward Vella recalls how his father purchased the land on which the hotel was built in 1978 – back when the Qawra Coast Road ended at Ta’ Fra Ben, and the surrounding environs were still mostly fields. Mr Vella Senior’s plan was to build a hotel with his two sons, each having 20 years of prior experience in the hospitality sector under their belt.

Over its 37-year history, the hotel remained largely unchanged, save for the occasional furniture replacement, a pool upgrade and the addition of a hugely popular wedding hall. The biggest renovation was carried out in 2016, when the reception area was upgraded and all bathrooms were retiled and updated.

Now the hotel has closed its doors once again – this time for the renovation of a lifetime.

“The hotel is being completely gutted and extended,” CEO Carmel Pullicino announces. “And we are increasing the number of guest rooms from 394 to 571.”

Vella explains that plans for a renovation were in the works even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but initially this was set to be staggered over a number of years. “The pandemic presented us with an opportunity to speed up the entire process when business came to a halt during lockdown. So we decided to up the stakes and apply for funding to hasten the pace of the development.”

When it reopens as a fully-fledged resort, the Qawra Palace Hotel will provide guests with an all-inclusive package that will cater to their every need – to the point that they can comfortably remain on the premises for the entire duration of their stay.

Guests will be able to enjoy luxury spa facilities – including an indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and beauty parlour – in a spacious wellness centre, generously spread over 1,000sqm. A well-sized gym of over 500sqm and an in-house health food eatery will also add to the hotel’s repertoire of top-notch amenities. These are complemented by a range of six restaurants and including a combination of familiar and exotic cuisines – from French and Asian to Caribbean and South American – and will be sure to cater for all gastronomic preferences.

In an exciting approach for guests who enjoy the arts, the hotel shall outsource its entertainment services to foreign professionals who shall perform in-house in a purposely designed hall boasting state-of-the-art digital facilities and the latest sound and lighting effects. Resembling a theatre gallery, this new addition will be spread over 750 sq metres and can seat up to 1,000 guests.

A rooftop infinity pool and sundeck area – complete with bar, restaurant and poolside entertainment – will be the proverbial cherry on the cake of this magnificent monument to first-class hospitality. Guests can take in unobstructed views of the Qawra seafront and may even swim at the beach directly below, which is free from moored boats and perfect for swimming. As he describes the new beach deck area, Pullicino observes how the hotel renovation is once again leading to a general upgrade of the surrounding area.

“We have been here for over 30 years and aim to be here for at least 40 more."

In-keeping with a project of this calibre, back-of-house services will of course keep pace with the renovations. New, modern infrastructure – from kitchen to cold stores and boiler room – will be installed as the hotel revises its carbon footprint with energy-efficient machinery and internal recycling bins. “This is truly a renovation that will see the hotel well into the future,” Pullicino remarks.

The management will undergo a restructuring process of its own, with the continued involvement the Vella family.

Looking back at its decades-long history, Vella notes that the Qawra Palace Hotel has come a long way. Indeed, Qawra itself has changed drastically since the days his father pioneered the area’s first bar and restaurant in the 1960s. This was an era that predated tourism, when the clientele consisted exclusively of Maltese holidaymakers enjoying their summer residence and British expats.

Over the years, the hotel remained popular with the British market, but is now ready to diversify its prospects ahead of the increased interest in Malta in 2023, as predicted by international tour operators.

Vella concludes: “We have been here for over 30 years and aim to be here for at least 40 more. The Qawra Palace Hotel was one of the first hotels to raise the bar for the local hospitality sector and set the example for others to follow suit. It is now ready to take a step back and reset before emerging as a market leader once again.”

The Qawra Palace Hotel will welcome guests as from April 15, 2023.