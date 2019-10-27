Despite markets being benevolent to date following a torrid 2018, investors continue to face more unconventional scenarios in financial markets, as opposed to the more traditional drivers which markets were accustomed to for years.

Among the many anomalies being experienced today are the relatively new drivers for government bonds, namely triggered through the quantitative easing (QE) phenomena which major central banks have induced as a new monetary tool to act as a stimulant for inflation. In simple terms QE is a monetary tool in which a central bank purchases assets in order to increase money supply, with the main aim being to stimulate inflation.

However, today we are living a new era, one which is also being conditioned by a shift to populism and the ever-increasing geopolitical tensions such as the trade war saga, with the latter being one of the prime consequences in pushing central banks to act. Indeed, QE is one of the tools currently in use by the European Central Bank.

What are the consequences of QE?

Traditionally, an improvement in key macro-economic determinants, such as an improvement in employment figures, better growth figures and higher inflation, have historically driven government bond yields higher.

However, today, those dynamics have changed and, to the contrary, we are experiencing different scenarios where market expectations are not reflecting the indulgence of the QE programme. Indeed, the ineffectiveness of the QE programme is being reflected in key macro- economic data which remains flat with no significant improvement.

Indisputably, the economy in Europe has been lagging for quite a while when considering the benign growth experienced by the US; this was one of the reasons why way back in 2015 the ECB had announced QE as a tool to combat the weak economy in Europe.

However, one of the main reactions following the implementation of QE was a slump in European government bond yields, a move which continued to pursue till the end of 2017, as investors rushed into government bonds on the basis that they would be purchased at very attractive levels by the ECB.

In reality, forward-looking expectations should come along with markets pricing a better economic state, but actually the QE mechanism has incentivised investors to dip heavily into government bonds pushing yields remarkably lower. A very practical example that comes to mind and which is aligned to the conventional arena is, for instance, the rate of unemployment and the very low cost of capital within the eurozone area.

Since 2013, the unemployment rate within the eurozone area has decreased, from just over 12 per cent to just over nine per cent as at the end of 2017, while benchmark yields continued to dwindle, resulting in a low cost of capital. Despite the improvement in employment figures and the very favourable financing terms, we have not yet seen an improvement in economic data.

Likewise, a very similar situation can be seen if one had to analyse US leading indicators. Following the recession, we have seen an upward trend in sentiment, namely in consumer sentiment; that said, yields still reflected a relatively loose monetary by the Federal Reserve.

Today, we are experiencing a similar scenario. Government bond yields continue to be driven by market expectations of possibly an increased QE package, with this segment within the fixed income space emerging as one of the best performers to date. Clearly, today, market players have shifted their sights to other indicators, such as forward expectations by major central banks and inflation momentum, as opposed to the traditional economic indicators – a shift which also has changed the dynamics for portfolio composition.

In our view, QE did indeed change market dynamics and its successful implementation in the US might not be reaping similar results in Europe to date. Central Banks have acted, are acting and will continue to act in line with economic variables. However, they cannot exert control on how the increase in money supply is utilised. This is precisely why QE as a tool might not be effective as many believe in stimulating inflation. In fact, if one had to analyse the eurozone’s saving rate since 2018, there is a clear upward trend from just below 11.5 per cent to 13.3 per cent today which does not augur well for the economy from a consumer spending perspective.

Ultimately, we continue to view QE as supportive in the short term for financial markets. However, we continue to question its effectiveness over the longer term, given the very fragile economy in Europe. However, we still believe that pockets of value are still in place and this is why we think that a bottom-up approach in portfolio construction is crucial at this juncture.

Over the longer term we continue to believe that a combo of monetary and fiscal stimulus is imperative for the economy’s revival. Now more than ever, it might be opportune that debt ceilings are revisited so that governments can increase spending in a diligent manner.

Forward-looking expectation that the ECB would tighten its policies and return to a more normalised scenario is a long shot in the dark. That said, we remain optimistic as we approach year end on the basis of a more amicable stance between US and China, which is definitely a plus for markets.

Jordan Portelli is an investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri.

https://www.cc.com.mt

The information, views and opinions provided in this article are solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, tax or legal advice. This article was issued by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services. For more information visit www.cc.com.mt.