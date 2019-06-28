QGen Group Ltd has been officially selected as one of the 2019 European Business Awards – ‘Ones to Watch’ for Malta. This is a list of business excellence published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions. The company demonstrated exceptional performance in the past 12 months and above all reflects the programme’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.

The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

QGen Group, which employs 35 professionals in the regulatory technology and financial sector, was listed in ‘The Inflexion European Entre-preneur of the Year Award’ category.

The St Julian’s-based firm’s CEO, Damian Mifsud, said: “Our vision is to always strive to make KYC and KYB seamless in business operations in order to achieve a frictionless anti-money laundering operation. We heavily invest in technology and people to always keep abreast new tech advancements and the latest compliance and regulatory frameworks. We are honoured to be listed with Europe’s elite, by one of the worlds’ most highly regarded business competitions.”