QLC, Commercial Real Estate, has taken a new dimension by franchising its first dedicated office in Sliema to seasoned commercial specialists Stefan Milosevic and Clint Borg.

The commercial division of QuickLets, headed by managing partner Michael Paris, has been successfully operating from its head office in St Julian’s for the last three years, growing the brand through the franchise network of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes which today reaches 36 offices and over 550 property specialists.

With his background in legal consultation and in the construction industry both local and abroad, Milosevic said: “I always had a passion for start-ups and seeing them develop in established brands and working in commercial real estate is an ideal opportunity to support their growth.”

On the other hand, Borg brings to the table his marketing design, project management and business development skills, which he has been perfecting over the years and utilised while working with the group.

“As commercial specialists, we have the opportunity of finding small and large organisations the next home for their business and their employees. This starts from having knowledge of the commercial market and doing proper market research providing your clients and also property owners with insights and awareness of the current market,” Borg said.

“I am excited to start promoting and shaping the group’s first QLC branch and to help organisations finding the best locations for their businesses to grow.”

Through its QLC Academy, Paris has built a dedicated team of just under 70 active commercial real estate specialists by sharing his knowledge acquired over six years working with QuickLets before taking the plunge and setting up QLC with group CEO Steve Mercieca, three years ago.

“We are on a mission to transform the commercial landscape of the Maltese islands. This is not just a nice-to-have mission statement and with Stefan and Clint’s new office, this dream reaches another milestone,” Paris said.

“Together with the guys, we aim to continue making Malta a hub for commercial activity and increase its visibility on an international level, attracting worldwide franchise chains to choose our islands for their next set up; we have already helped a few do so.”

QLC, Commercial Real Estate offers properties fitting the requirements of any clients, whether one is looking to start a new commercial project, relocate or grow their current one. QLC offers restaurants, retail shops, clinics, office buildings, warehouses of various sizes and specifications and has already built a database of over 9,500 properties.

“It all starts from having properties to offer and we are placed in the best position to do so, but that’s not the simple service we want to offer,” Milosevic and Borg said.

“Our aim is to move beyond the idea of the services offered by real estate agents and to offer a holistic service and act as consultants about how to grow businesses, through which we desire to educate business owners, more about the commercial landscape of Malta.”

QLC Commercial Real Estate is a real estate brand focused on the lease and sale of commercial properties in Malta and Gozo with

a network of 70 commercial specialists. To list your commercial property for sale or rent or if you are looking for one to lease, visit qlc.com.mt.