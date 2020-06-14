One of Malta’s leading property sales and letting agency, Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, has made the most of the lull that the COVID-19 pandemic brought about by investing in its staff’s continuous professional development through the engagement of world-renowned sales trainer Tony Morris.

Agents suddenly went idle as the pandemic all but shut down the property market. People shelved their plans to sell property while others put the brakes on searching for the home of their dreams. Foreigners were urged to leave Malta and return to their home country, so the letting industry also ground to a halt.

But Quicklets and Zanzi Homes sought to make the best of the hiatus by further training its staff to be able to hit the ground running once the pandemic subsided and the health authorities lift the public health emergency.

Morris, an international sales motivational speaker, was engaged to carry out bimonthly virtual webinars for the letting and sales team. The interactive webinars are covering a vast array of subjects, including different sales techniques, how to best present a product, how to make a sales pitch and, most importantly, how to adapt the different techniques to the client requiring your service.

“At Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, we did not sit back and wait for the pandemic to pass but we saw how to best utilise the downtime of our sales and letting team to invest in their development. And what better way than to engage a world-renowned motivational speaker to get this done. Tony’s webinars are interactive and entertaining and the feedback we’ve had was exceptional,” Ann Xuereb, People’s Experience executive at Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, said.

Now that the property industry is slowly starting to return to the ‘new normal’, with viewings and letting picking up, the sales teams will continue attending the webinars until November. Morris helped empower and upskill over one million sales people around the world to be the best version of themselves.

“I’m delighted to be working with QuickLets and Zanzi Homes to help them continue and build on their journey of sales success,” Morris said.

