In commemoration of World Ocean Day, the QLZH Foundation is inviting individuals from all walks of life to participate in their highly anticipated seventh annual Ocean Bed Clean-Up event.

Supported by the Senglea local council and sponsored by QuickLets, Zanzi Homes, QLC and Deloitte, along with sponsors such as Bad Boy Cleaners, Wave of Change, No To Plastic Malta, Dive Systems, HMS Group and Raniero Photography, this event aims to make a significant impact in preserving Malta’s precious marine ecosystems.

Last year’s event was a resounding success, with a team of 100 dedicated volunteers, including 40 skilled divers and 12 enthusiastic kayakers, dedicating over half a day to clearing the seabed and surroundings of Senglea waterfront.

Together, they managed to remove a staggering 1.8 tons (1,800kg) of rubbish. The recovered debris consisted of 55kg of plastic, 980kg of metal, 155kg of wood, 122kg of glass, 185kg of tyres and various other materials, totalling an additional 305kg. The volunteers encountered an array of unexpected items, including road signs, sinks, fans and even toilets, highlighting the urgent need for responsible waste management.

Led by the co-founder of the foundation, Steve Mercieca, this environmentally-driven organisation aims to raise awareness about the proper disposal of everyday waste and emphasise the profound impact of individual actions on the planet.

Mercieca stressed that the clean-up event serves as a crucial platform to promote conscientious consumption, responsible waste disposal and the significance of safeguarding natural resources.

“It’s not just about the clean-up,” Mercieca said. “Even if we conducted this clean-up every day for a year, it still wouldn’t be enough to restore the ocean’s pristine condition. The true essence lies in cultivating awareness regarding the importance of taking care of our belongings, avoiding overcon­-sum­ption, and disposing of waste responsibly.”

The QLZH Foundation invites all environmentally conscious indi­viduals to contribute their time and effort by volunteering for this event in Senglea on Saturday, June 10, from 8.30am until 1pm.

Volunteers of various capacities are welcome, including advanced open water divers (with tanks and kits provided), snorkellers of all ages, land pickers, kayakers and rib or boat drivers. To register your interest and be part of the solutionto ocean pollution, visit bit.ly/oceancleanup2023.

