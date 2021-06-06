In its bid to keep its promise to sponsor the education of a disadvantaged child with every property Quicklets rents in Malta, the QLZH Foundation made another textbook donation for children in Ghana in May.

This was their fourth textbook donation in the West African country, this time at the Mambori Ebenezer Junior High School.

It was an exciting day for the Foundation and its WhatsApp group chat was exploding with photos and joyful videos, which were being shared by the coordinator of QLZH Ghana, Daniel Apaloo.

The moments he recorded and shared were very touching, from presenting the textbooks and handing them over to the students, to a loud applause, an appreciation speech from the headmistress, Edith Tamakloe, and lots of smiles from the children. The event ended with a beautiful prayer session.

The textbooks covered mathematics, integrated science, English language, social studies, I.C.T, pre-technical skills, French, and religious and moral education.

Before the children started class, being eager to learn new things, Apaloo delivered an empowering speech on behalf of the CEO of QLZH, Steve Mercieca:

“From the little island of Malta, we would like to give this donation in line with our companies’ third pillar, purpose education brings knowledge, and knowledge is something that nobody can ever take away from you. Work hard, study, look after your friends and family. Always do the right thing even if you know you can get away with it. Dream big. Aim high, above all believe in yourself. Our company motto is dream, believe, achieve. You can be whatever you want to be. Respect all living things and look after your environment.”

The last video shared in the group chat was of the children shouting the CEO’s mantra full of passion: “Dream, believe, achieve!”

Like Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

The QLZH Foundation aims to continue to make more positive impact, both locally and globally.