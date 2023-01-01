The QLZH Foundation, the philanthropic soul of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, embarked on various initiatives in 2022, from tree planting to book and gift donations.

For the sixth year running, the team added some extra magic to the festive season with its annual initiative ‘Make a Zanzi Wish’, headed by People Experience executive Ann Xuereb. As per tradition, the QLZH Foundation reached out to Puttinu Cares to give the children in their care the possibility to request a gift from Zanta (Zanzi Homes’ version of Santa Clause).

Eight children between the ages of three and 10, who are currently patients at the oncology ward, had their wish come true when they received their requested gifts, including iPads, a scooter, a playhouse, a guitar and Nintendo consoles, among others.

Over the years, the QLZH Foundation has collaborated with a number of other private organisations and this time SG Solutions Limited – iCentre Malta made a generous contribution to the cause, including gifts for the staff and nurses who take care of the hospitalised children.

The foundation also gave due attention to the environment in 2022. During the sixth edition of the ‘Ocean Bed Clean-Up’, the QLZH Foundation collected over 1,800 kilograms of rubbish from the seabed and the surroundings of Senglea waterfront.

It took over half a day for the team of 100 volunteers, including 40 divers and 12 people on kayaks, to clear the sea of 55 kilos of plastic, 980 kilos of metal, 155 kilos of wood, 122 kilos of glass, 185 kilos of tyres and other material amounting to another 305 kilos. The volunteers found all sorts of things in the sea, such as road signs, car tyres, sinks, fans and even toilets.

To supplement this environmental drive, the QLZH Foundation deployed its Plastic Police once again, this year headed by Marc Zammit Lupi. There were an additional three beach clean-ups in Armier Bay, where 30 volunteers collected 12 bags of rubbish, the Swieqi Valley, where 16 volunteers collected 30 bags, and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where eight bags were filled by 13 volunteers.

In 2022, the team also propagated over 2,000 trees in their dedicated nursery and planted over 800 in collaboration with private and public organisations.

The QLZH Foundation also made its annual book donation to the African continent in June. The foundation feels strongly about supporting the education of children, and its donation of over 500 books to Domeabra Junior High School in Ghana should support and inspire 270 pupils, as well as many more children for years to come. This brings the total of children benefitting from the yearly scheme to over 6,200.

To learn about the QLZH Foundation and make a donation, visit www.qlzhfoundation.com.