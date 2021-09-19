The QLZH Foundation, the philanthropic organisation of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, has raised €1,000 to help the animals supported by the MSPCA.

The foundation is made up of three committees: the environmental committee, the educational committee and the newly formed animal committee. This latter committee is headed by Marc Zammit Lupi and is made up of five individuals who are passionate about the well-being of animals. Their goal is the raise awareness and funding for shelters and to educate people on the mental health benefits associated with having a pet.

During the pandemic, there was an increase in adoptions, but with every three or four dogs adopted, another five to 10 were brought to shelters. The sanctuaries are now very overwhelmed and need support.

The QLZH Foundation organised a pet raffle and raised €1,000 for MSPCA. It is currently working on a video production featuring the animals and workers of MSPCA, Noah’s Ark and the AAA (Association for Abandoned Animals). The idea of the video is to raise awareness about adopting instead of buying a pet.

The foundation stresses that all the dogs are given the proper medication by experienced staff at the shelters and that they get all the care they need to be healthy before being rehomed.

The QLZH Foundation is looking for sponsors/volunteers to contribute help and funds, to further help the shelters. For more information, visit www.qlzhfoundation.com.