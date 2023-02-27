On Valentine’s Day, the QLZH Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to spreading love and kindness in the community, visited the Villa Messina retirement home to distribute flowers to all the residents.

The QLZH Foundation was founded with the mission to create a world where people can live in harmony with one another, by focusing on environmental, humanitarian and animal well-being causes. Its volunteers work tirelessly to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

The event at Villa Messina was a perfect example of the foundation’s mission in action.

As the volunteers entered the retirement home, they were greeted with warm smiles and gratitude from the residents. The volunteers distributed roses to each resident, and many of the them were visibly moved by the gesture.

The QLZH Foundation also organises a variety of other community events throughout the year. These include tree planting, book donations and community clean-up efforts, among others.

Visit the foundation’s social media pages; facebook.com/QLZHFoundation and instagram.com/qlzhfoundation, or qlzhfoundation.com to follow our up-coming initiatives.