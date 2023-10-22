QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC recently held their quarterly specialist update meeting, bringing together their dedicated team of specialists for a reflection on the past months, updates and also to motivate the staff until the end of the year.

The meeting started off with an early outdoor yoga session. It was followed by a presentation by QLZH CEO Steve Mercieca, head of sales Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, head of letting Marc Zammit Lupi and head of QuickLets Commercial (QLC) Michael Paris.

Each provided a comprehensive overview of the significant milestones and achievements of the past months and upcoming initiatives. Their insights also shed light on the company’s growth and performance.

The leadership team outlined the strategic direction for the group.

These gatherings are not only about sharing information but building a united team with a shared vision

Mercieca also delved into some insightful reflections on the vision behind QuickLets, which will soon be celebrating its 10th year anniversary.

These talks encouraged the team to unlock their full potential and gear up their dedication to achieve excellence.

“We are deeply pleased with the outcome of our quarterly specialist update meeting,” Mercieca said.

“These gatherings are not only about sharing information but building a united team with a shared vision. The tranquil and outdoor setting with a view provided the perfect backdrop for strengthening our bonds and strategising for the future.”

Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, head of sales, added: “The past quarter was marked by remarkable achievements, and we are excited about the potential for even greater success in the coming months. This meeting serves as a catalyst for our collective determination to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

At the meeting’s conclusion, there was a collective pledge to continue working together to achieve new heights of success in the last quarter of the year, united by a shared vision and an unwavering commitment to the clients and team.

To join the team, contact Marc Zammit Lupi for letting (www.ql.mt) on +356 7976 8696, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol for sales (www.zh.mt) on +356 7742 8780, or Michael Paris for QLC (www.qlc.mt) on +356 7937 1629.