QuickLets and Zanzi Homes recently hosted their company meeting for the first quarter of the year. The event brought together key players from QuickLets, QLC and Zanzi Homes to review their statistics from Q1, share updates on the company’s progress and announce upcoming campaigns and incentives to all specialists, managers, franchise owners and admins.

The meeting kicked off with a keynote speech by QLZH CEO and co-founder Steve Mercieca, who highlighted the growth of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.

“The Q1 statistics are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes,” Mercieca said.

“Our growth is a result of our commitment to our clients and the exceptional service we provide. We are proud of what we have achieved and are excited for what’s to come.”

He said the company is constantly looking for ways to improve its services and exceed its clients’ expectations.

“Our efforts and support given by the head office is one of the reasons how we are staying ahead of the curve and providing the best possible experience for our clients,” Mercieca continued.

He also explained that the head office strives to get the best technology for their back-end systems in order to ensure a seamless experience to all specialists.

Mercieca and the heads of department then delivered a number of presentations, including: Paul Trapani Galea Feriol (head of Zanzi Homes), Romina Bonello (brand manager at Zanzi Homes), Marc Zammit Lupi (brand manager at QuickLets), Michael Paris (head at QLC), Chantelle Muscat (QLZH chief marketing officer).

If you’re looking for an exciting career with QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, contact Paul Trapani Galea Feriol on +356 77428 780 for Zanzi Homes (zh.mt), or Marc Zammit Lupi on +356 79768 696 for QuickLets (ql.mt).