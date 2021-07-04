QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, the main brands leading Malta’s largest estate agency, have recently launched their app, searchable as QLZH Property App on both Android and iOS. The app has been designed for the mobile-first clients who are seeking to rent or purchase their first or next property.

“Technology and making our clients’ lives easier have always been fundamental pillars upon which we built our brands,” says Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of the PropTech company which today engages over 520 letting and sales specialists.

He has personally contributed to and managed the development of the app which was launched last month.

“We have a huge database and an amazing group of people managing it and we felt the need to provide our customers with an additional way to get access to these two valuable resources,” he continues.

Currently, the app is only plugged into the QuickLets database, allowing clients to search for a property to rent from an extensive selection ‒ over 51,000 to be precise. The next step is to also enable clients looking for a property to buy to access the Zanzi Homes list.

An innovative feature of the app, which had already proven to be a success on the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes homepages is the draw-on-map feature. Users can effortlessly mark an area by drawing it with their finger or stylus pen to which the app will then return a selection of properties within the enclosed radius.

The app users will also have the facility to filter based on their preferences and get in touch directly with the listing agent through phone, e-mail and WhatsApp, an increasingly popular option chosen by clients to get an immediate response. The app also enables virtual agents as well as owners to log into their profile and manage their leads and properties respectively.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are well known for their stance on technology, launching a number of firsts over the years. To name a few, their virtual agent concept, VR viewings and 3D walkthroughs have all been received well by clients.

“I’ve always loved technology and I promised to make best use of its advancements to help our clients find their dream home and this is another step of many to come,” Mercieca concludes.

Discover and download the QLZH Property App at https://www.qlzhapp.com/.