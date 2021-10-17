Following the success from last year of the Grab Life by the B*lls campaign in November, raising awareness about testicular cancer, as well as men’s mental health, the team at the QLZH Foundation thought it fitting to fire up another similar campaign this year, focused on breast cancer, instead called Grab Life by the B**bs.

Leading the campaign is Ann Xuereb, member of the Humanitarian Committee within the QLZH Foundation.

“Campaigns like the ones we run at the QLZH Foundation, empower us to raise awareness about topics that sometimes may feel uncomfortable to discuss, yet when we do discuss them, they might save lives,” Xuereb said.

Same as last year, the QLZH Foundation engaged Kris Micallef for the photoshoot, ensuring top-notch thought-provoking visuals that attract attention aimed at pointing the viewer towards the message being shared.

Following an expression of interest with the teams at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes to feature in the shoot, the ladies imprinted their bra with a handprint, symbolising self-checking for any lumps in their breast, which is often hailed as an essential routine to diagnose breast cancer at a very young stage.

Testament to its effectiveness is the story shared by Marisa Calleja Zahra, a cancer survivor who was approached by Europa Donna to feature in the campaign.

“Eleven years since I survived breast cancer, I took part in this campaign because I believe we need to share the awareness. I found my lump at an early stage and it was curable. Unless you check yourself, you won’t be able to know,” Calleja Zahra said.

The QLZH Foundation is managed by the teams at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.

The foundation is known for its strong stance on the environment, humanitarian causes and animal rights. One of the Humanitarian Committee’s biggest success is their short socio-documentary LikeAWoman, tackling gender equality and stereotyping.

For more information about the QLZH Foundation and, most importantly, how to check for signs of breast cancer, visit the QLZH Foundation Facebook page and to read more about the foundation, go to www.qlzhfoundation.com.