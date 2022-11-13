Luqa is the latest location to be chosen to set up the newest QuickLets and Zanzi Homes franchise office which will also service QLC Commercial Real Estate clients. Steve Faenza and Keith Camilleri are joining the franchise network, bring along the ideal skill set and grit to make this a great addition to the group’s success..

The love for real estate can be felt from the selection of the office, a traditional townhouse in the core of Luqa. Franchise owners Faenza and Camilleri spared no expenses in accentuating the beauty of the property, retaining its traditional features and enhancing it with a modern, welcoming and impactful look.

Faenza is no newcomer to the property industry, bringing to QuickLets and Zanzi Homes over nine years’ worth of experience. He started as a letting agent and made his way to sales before moving into real estate project management which eventually led him to London. However, he could not resist any longer the pull to return to Malta and has returned to take up this new challenge.

The team at work.

Camilleri was born in business and his father instilled in him the love for negotiating which led him to open his own business in digital printing.

Motivated by the success and the mantra to always have multiple streams of revenue, coupled with a passion for real estate, Faenza and Keith joined forces to become franchise owners.

“We’ve been friends for many years and we always shared a vision and desire to open a venture together,” they said. “Combining both our areas of strength and observing the success of the real estate market, the choice was easy, and we could not do it with anyone else but QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.”

The additional branch in Luqa continues to solidify the group’s position as the largest real estate agency in Malta and Gozo, leading a team of just below 600 people from 37 offices around the islands as well as one in Cyprus.

“Growing our franchise network gives us a huge sense of satisfaction because we want to extend the beauty of working in real estate to as many people as possible,” Steve Mercieca, founder and CEO of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, said.“We are very excited to welcome Steve and Keith; they have our same vision and values. A culture fit is essential for us, and they surely give great vibes.”

To join QuickLets (ql.mt), Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and QLC (qlc.com.mt) as property specialist, manager or franchise owner, call Edward Agius for QuickLets (+356 9942 5088) and Paul Trapani Galea Feriol (+356 7742 8780 ) for Zanzi Homes.