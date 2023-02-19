The teams at QuickLets (ql.mt), Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and QLC (qlc.com.mt) recently celebrated the new year as well as the outstanding achievers of 2022 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

On arrival at the venue, guests were welcomed by three members of the administration team dressed in 17th-century costumes as well as a fire-spinning show. While descending the red-carpeted grand staircase, guests enjoyed an acrobatic show against a backdrop of a burning fireplace before entering the main hall which featured jugglers and illusionists.

“When we started conceptualising the event, we were determined to organise more than just an event, and to deliver an experience to our guests, something that would stimulate the senses,” Fabio Zuccaro, group COO and member of the organising team, said.

“Our awards night is a celebration of the tireless work our teams put in throughout the previous year and the event we deliver must recognise their efforts,” he continued.

Around a hundred awards were handed out, ranging from metrics-driven ones, as well as special awards recognising the contribution individuals made to the brands that go beyond renting and selling, such as the Social Heart award, the brand ambassadors and the Culture Champion. TV presenter Pauline Agius hosted the night and singer Kurt Calleja opened the event with a rendition of Queen’s We are the Champions.

“We are in our 10th year of operation as a group and we have grown tremendously fast, an achievement we fully credit to our franchise owners, property specialists and administration team, together with our loyal clients,” Steve Mercieca, group CEO and co-founder said.

“This yearly appointment overwhelms me each time and gives me immense joy in rewarding individuals that stood out through their grit, passion and dedication.”

Notably, Marc Kane Cachia was awarded top branch and top manager of the year for QuickLets, having smashed a record-breaking year with his Mosta team. For Zanzi Homes, the head office branch headed by Ramon Xuereb ranked first across all branches in terms of total value closed on promise of sales.

Some of the top categories for the 2022 QuickLets Awards were as follows:

• Top performer overall: Jake Bonnici, Mosta branch;

• Up and coming manager: Sashko Iliev, Attard branch;

• Top performing manager: Marc Kane Cachia, Mosta branch;

• Highest revenue generated: Julian Scicluna, Żabbar branch;

• Listing champion: Jake Bonnici, Mosta branch;

• Highest number of contracts: Julian Scicluna, Żabbar branch;

• Highest number of rented listings: Liudmila Epifanova, Birkirkara branch.

Among the awards for QLC were:

• Top performer overall: Stefan Milosevic, Mansion branch;

• Top performing branch: Head Office branch;

• Top performing manager: Clint Borg, Mansion branch;

• Listing champion: Giovanni Gerolimetto, Gżira branch;

• Highest revenue generated: Jose Camilleri, Head Office branch;

• Highest number of rented listings: Giovanni Gerolimetto, Gżira branch;

• Highest number of contracts: Stefan Milosevic, Bisazza branch.

The Zanzi Homes awards included:

• Top performer overall: Oleg Jakovlev, Tigné branch;

• Up and coming manager: Doulton Tonna, Zanzi 360 branch;

• Top performing manager: Ramon Xuereb, Head Office branch;

• Highest revenue generated: Oleg Jakovlev, Tigné branch;

• Listing champion: Simon Soler, Ibraġ branch;

• Highest number of POS: Ryan Abela, MK branch;

• Highest number of sold listings: Simon Soler, Ibraġ branch;

• Highest total value of contracts closed: Oleg Jakovlev, Tigné branch;

• Highest number of contracts signed: Ryan Abela, MK branch.

Ann Xuereb, the group’s People Experience executive, was responsible for the event’s organisation.

“Admittedly, an event like this is both exciting and highly demanding, but when I see the sheer pride of the winners when collecting their award as well as our teams having a great time, if all feel worth the effort. I am already looking forward to next year’s one,” Xuereb said.

QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC engage over 550 property specialists from 36 offices around the Maltese islands. To join as a franchise owner or property specialist, contact Edward Agius, the head of business development, on +356 9942 5088/edwardagius@quicklets.com.mt.