Qormi Daikin and Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars will meet in the Knock-Out final as they managed to see off their respective opponents.

Qormi Daikin booked a place in the final as they turned defeat into victory to see off rivals Gree Sliema Hotsticks 3-2.

It was a match full of emotions with Sliema establishing a double advantage in the first two quarters.

But it was Qormi who managed to turn the tables and score three quick-fire goals in the last quarter of the match to seal their win.

