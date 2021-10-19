Qormi Daikin are firm favourites of winning the national hockey championship after a 9-0 rout over White Hart.

As another round of matches was played at the Corradino Hockey Complex, even Gree Sliema Hotsticks registered a massive win over Rabat.

A brace by Steve Tanti, Matteo Forani and Keith Bajada paved the way for Qormi’s 9-0 win over White Hart.

Duncan Edwards, Matthijs Bartels and Daniel Ellul were also on the mark.

Gree Sliema Hotsticks also won their respective encounter against Rabat.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta