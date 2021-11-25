Qormi Daikin were crowned champions for the 14th time in their history on Sunday.

It was celebration day at the Corradino Hockey Complex as Qormi ended their league commitments in style after seeing off Rabat 13-0.

Zach Degiovanni distinguished himself with a hat-trick while Luke Bajada and Matthijs Bartelts notched a brace.

On the other hand, Daniel Ellul, Steve Tanti, Matteo Forani, Keith Calleja, John Williams and Juan Sarcia were also on target.

At the end of the match, Hockey Association Malta president Gordon Mifsud presented the cup to Qormi Daikin’s captain Aaron Spiteri.

