Champions Qormi Daikin were held by Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars 3-3.

It was a well-fought encounter with Qormi enjoying most of the while Floriana operated on dangerous counter-attacks.

Despite playing against a more-quoted opponent, the Greens adopted a never-say-die attitude and that approach paid dividends in the end.

Floriana surged ahead in the first quarter through Mark Camilleri although Juan Sarcia and Steve Tanti turned the tables for Qormi.

The third quarter was a balanced affair as Mark Camilleri scored his second goal for Floriana while Matthijs Bartelts added another one for the champions.

