Qormi Daikin lost their first game in the Euro Hockey Challenge 3 against the host team Eagles HC 7-2.

It was not an easy game for the Maltese team against the Gibraltar side who came out first on the attack to get the first points of the tournament.

Qormi tried to produce a reaction, scoring two goals in the process but the opposing defence was very compact.

Julian Lopez was the protagonist for Eagles scoring five goals with Julian Hernandez and Daniel Cornelio adding the other goals for the team.

Qormi’s goals came from Keith Bajada and Juan Sarcia.

