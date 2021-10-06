Qormi Daikin resumed their commitments in the Hockey National League with a bang as they trounced Rabat 14-0.

The champions were in a scoring spree mode as they had Keith Bajada and Steve Tanti in fine form scoring a hat-trick apiece.

On the other hand, Matthijs Bartlets scored a brace with John Williams, Ayrton Falzon, Steve Portelli and Daniel Ellul also putting their names on the scoresheet.

Gree Sliema Hotsticks and Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 scoreline. It was a match full of emotions with those present at the Corradino Hockey Centre on tenterhooks till the end.

