Qormi Daikin are the new local hockey champions as they managed to get the point that they needed following a 6-6 draw against GREE Sliema Hotsticks to clinch the title.

It was a high-level game between two of the best local hockey teams that resulted in a nail-biting affair.

Qormi dominated the first quarter as they scored two goals following quick counter-attacks but in the second quarter, Sliema were better and scored three goals to keep to the pace of the game..

The third and fourth quarter continued to rotate between one team and another with Qormi controlling the Blues to get the title.

