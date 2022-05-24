Qormi Daikin are the winners of this year’s hockey knock-out competition after seeing off Trust Payment Floriana Young Stars 4-1 in the final played at the Corradino Hockey Complex.

This was an important win for Qormi after failing to clinch the title during this season.

It was not an easy match for the Yellow/Blacks who found Floriana very much motivated to give them a tough challenge.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta