Challenge League side Qormi FC were deducted five points from this year’s league standings after they lost an appeal in front of the Malta FA Control and Disciplinary Body over a ruling dating to July 6 2020.

Qormi were accused of making irregular payments to one of the foreign players during the 2019-20 season.

“The Board of Appeal of the Malta Football Association has turned down the appeal lodged by Qormi FC against the decision of the Control and Disciplinary Board, dated 6th July, 2020,” the local governing body said in a statement.

“The Control and Disciplinary Board had ordered that Challenge League club Qormi FC be deducted five points from this season’s classification and fined €5,000 after ruling that the club had made irregular payments to one of their foreign players in season 2019/20 in breach of Regulation 4.12.2 of Section IV of the Malta FA Regulations.

“Qormi FC appealed this ruling but the Board of Appeal confirmed the decision of the MFA Control and Disciplinary Board, meaning that the sanctions issued by the latter board are to stand.”