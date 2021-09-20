Qormi Hockey Club A are the winners of the MDA Summer League as they saw off Żejtun Domus 6-0 in the final.

The boys from Qormi dominated the match from start to finish to get the most desired trophy at stake. Qormi’s players were concentrated in all the games played and didn’t give any advantage to their opponents.

This tournament played during the summer months proved to be a huge success with the players eager to return playing their favourite game after more than a year inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The MDA Summer League tournament had 15 teams divided into three groups and was evenly contested with some interesting encounters.

