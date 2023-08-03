The Qormi health centre will be temporarily closed for refurbishment from August 7.

The health authorities did not say when the clinic is set to reopen.

Mental health services will continue being provided from a segregated area in the health centre until the end of the month.

The health authorities said in a statement that during the temporary closure, bloodletting services will be offered from the St Sebastian Parish Centre.

Other services will be transferred to other health centres and community clinics.

Clients are being contacted individually by the telemedicine client support centre and informed where they are to go for their appointment. Walk-in patients may go either to the Floriana or the Birkirkara health centres.