A 30-year-old man from Qormi was arrested after a man was stabbed in Birkirkara on Sunday, the police said in a statement.

The stabbing took place at 7.30pm on Triq il-Wied during an argument between two men.

The victim, a 27-year-old from Msida, suffered grievous injuries.

The police said on Monday that the aggressor had fled the scene but was traced by the police overnight and is being held at the Floriana lock-up.

Police investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry has been launched.