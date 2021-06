A man was seriously injured when an argument got out of hand in Marsa late on Tuesday.

The police said the 44-year-old from Qormi was assaulted in Racecourse Street after an argument with a man and a woman, 40 and 38, also from Qormi. The case was reported to the police at 10.45pm.

The man was given first aid by a medical team on site before being hospitalised.

The police are investigating.