A stormy relationship between a man and his family sparked the umpteenth argument earlier this week, landing him in court and in custody.

The 32-year old Qormi man was arrested over the latest incident that allegedly broke out on Monday evening when an argument broke out with his father during which he caused damages at the family home.

Prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion explained how the family saga had been ongoing for the past ten years but seems to have worsened in recent weeks. Just one month ago, the man had been granted bail in separate proceedings of a similar nature.

The man pleaded not guilty to voluntarily damaging his family’s property, insulting and threatening his relatives, causing them to fear violence, breaching the peace and relapsing.

He was also charged with breaching a Protection Order.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, even when the man’s defence lawyers suggested that he could move out of his parents’ home to take up residence with his sister.

The prosecution objected nonetheless, pointing out that the man had also quarrelled with his sister too.

The court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia remanded him in custody under a provisional supervision order.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.