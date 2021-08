A 75-year-old man from Qormi suffered grievous injuries after falling in a well in a field off Triq tal-Ħandaq, limits of Żebbuġ.

The police said in a statement its officers were called to the site at around noon.

Civil Protection Department officers pulled the man out of the well and provided medical assistance on site.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.