Updated 5pm -

A man who was found dead in the boot of a car in Qormi on Tuesday had been stabbed more than 40 times, sources told Times of Malta on Thursday. At least a dozen of the stab wounds were to the heart and lungs, indicating a frenzied attack.

The victim also had knife marks on his hands, which indicated that he was defending himself from the assault. He also had other superficial injuries.

Earlier, the police confirmed that the man had suffered multiple stab wounds but did not say how many.

The police said that in view of the advanced stage of decomposition, it was not yet possible to confirm the body's identity and DNA results are still being awaited.

They appealed to anyone having information about the crime to phone, even anonymously, on telephone numbers 2122 4001/119.

Times of Malta reported earlier on Thursday that the man was likely to have been murdered elsewhere, around the end of last week and then placed in the car and taken to Qormi.

The car, a grey Peugeot 407, belonged to Mario Farrugia, 62, who has been missing since March 28. He was last seen at his home in Pembroke.