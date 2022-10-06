In 1962-63, Qormi FC just missed out on winning promotion to the Second Division.

The next season however, the Tigers beat the stiff challenge of Senglea Athletic to win promotion by a whisker.

Qormi deserved to win this honour but Senglea were to be congratulated for the way they planned and executed their campaign.

In fact, the Cottonera side were the only team apart from Qormi to finish their commitments without losing a point.

The battle between the two contenders raged on until the last day of the competition when the league table saw Qormi leading Senglea by a single point.

From early morning of May 24, 1964 people started gathering at the Schreiber Sports Ground to witness the two important matches which were to determine the winners of the Third Division League.

Click here for full story