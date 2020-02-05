Benfica Sport Specialisation Programme representatives Vasco Monteiro and Tiago Silva believe that young Maltese players need examples to be able to work on their dreams.

The Portuguese giants’ representatives were in Malta recently on an invitation by the Qormi Academy to present their youth programmes at the Benfica Campus.

During their stay they attended a number of sessions at the Division One club.

Following their visit, the Maltese club has been accepted for the Elite Youth and Coach Education programmes, meaning that their youngsters would be coached by Benfica professionals at the Caixa Football Campus.

The state-of-the art facility houses the Portuguese club’s teams, from youth to the first team, and has witnessed the rise of Atletico Madrid sensation Joao Felix, new Tottenham Hotspur signing Gedson Fernandes and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva among others.

Qormi technical director Antoine Camilleri said that this is a very big step for the club which will strongly contribute to the academy’s development.

“We had made a plan for 15 years which we divided into five stages. Exposing our academy to football abroad and getting the go-ahead of major clubs was in the final stage of our project,” Camilleri explained.

“Benfica have the same mentality as Qormi on and off the pitch so we decided to bring these guys over.”

Camilleri clarified that due to logistics, the visit to Portugal, which will fly both players and coaching staff, will be carried out at separate times during the year but he was adamant that the exercise was to happen in 2020 with arrangements already being worked on by both parties.

Besides being the most decorated club in Portugal with 79 trophies, Benfica celebrated the award of being the best youth academy in the world last December and this solidified Qormi’s interest after negotiations began back in October.

“Our plan was to do this later on but we found that the Benfica people are very down to earth and they believe in long-term, but they also want to be one of the main academy references to the world by helping other clubs,” Camilleri admitted.

“Their physical attributes and style of play are more or less like most Mediterranean clubs. They don’t play aggressive, physical football but they focus more on technical and skilful play and I think our kids and Maltese football can work in that way.”

Holistic project

Monteiro and Silva said their main goal is to make a difference for youngsters not only as football players but especially as human beings.

“It is a holistic project where all the players work not only on football but also social life and responsibilities. Our main goal is to prepare them based on our methodology and principles from a young age,” Monteiro explained.

“This way they are prepared to make the first team and have all the tools to achieve their dream, which is also our dream.

“Kids need examples to follow. If youths see that it is possible, they will dream but they also need to work for it. If a Benfica youth player makes the first team, he will have probably had an example but he will also become an example himself so others would follow suit.

“Of course, if you are talented but don’t work hard, you won’t have this opportunity (to make the first team). We have a saying in Portugal… You have to work hard to be lucky.”

Camilleri emphasised that this is the second phase of the club’s project. Whereas the first part focused on improving the facilities at the club, the second prioritises youth development and a way to create more first team players.

“This year we have 13 youth players forming part of the senior team, some play and some don’t but with the first phase finished, we are able to dream a bit further,” Camilleri remarked.

“When I had my first meeting with the board, they were looking for direction with regards improving our youth players and giving them more chances to get into the senior team. To me, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough (to make the leap).

“Realistically we know that not everybody will make it as a player so we want to offer experiences that will make our players succeed on and off the pitch.

“This means that if a player will not be able to reach the level of football he wants, on a personal level he would know and have the right tools to get past certain obstacles in life.”