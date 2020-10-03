Fifteen olive trees have been planted in Qrendi to mark 15 years since five local youths were killed in Malta’s worst-ever traffic collision.

The trees were planted close to the chapel of St Matthew and honour the memory of Christian Camilleri, Fabio Magro, Osvaldo Vella, Marco Abdilla and David Sacco, who all died in the October 1, 2005 crash.

Olive trees planted close to the chapel. Photo: Tourism Ministry

The youngsters, aged from 18 down to 13, were killed when the van they were riding in smashed into a wall on the Rabat-Żebbuġ road at around 12.45am. They were all killed on impact, while three others in the van survived.

Relatives of the victims gathered at the tree-planting site to pay their respects. They were joined by minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, parish administrator Dun Mario Said, Qrendi councillors and mayor David Schembri and Parks Malta staff.

The initiative was led by Parks Malta in collaboration with Qrendi local council.