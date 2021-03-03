Qrendi climbed three spots into seventh place on Sunday after a dominant performance gave them a 2-1 win over Fgura United at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

It was the Greens’ prolific forward Alexander Nilsson who sealed the win for the southerners with goals on either side of half-time.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Nilsson admitted this win was something the team needed after two losses in their previous three games.

“I’m very happy that we managed to get the three points today,” Nilsson said on Sunday.

“It was very well needed so it’s a relief that we got the three points. I’m happy with the team because we fought like a team and playing as a team, we got the win as well.

“Before, we hadn’t really fought for each other. Today we did that, and we won straight away. It’s very important that we keep this up.”

Last season’s third place finishers have had it tough this time round, but Nilsson insists the side can continue to push forward if they keep their focus on the next game.

