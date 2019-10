A Ħamrun man was seriously hurt on Friday night when he lost control of a quad bike and crashed in Luqa.

The 64-year-old was driving a Moto-Roma ATV-150S on Triq San Tumas at around 10.30pm when the vehicle flipped over and crashed.

A 20-year-old woman who was riding pillion on the quad bike was also slightly hurt in the incident.

Both the driver and his passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case.