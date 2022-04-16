Liverpool reached the FA Cup final as Sadio Mane’s double inspired a 3-2 win over Manchester City that kept alive their quadruple bid and shattered their rivals’ treble hopes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are chasing an unprecedented clean-sweep of the four major trophies in a single season.

They remain on course to achieve that incredible target after a scintillating first half display in Saturday’s semi-final at Wembley.

Ibrahima Konte put Liverpool ahead and Mane doubled their lead thanks to a blunder from City keeper Zack Steffen.

Senegal forward Mane struck again before half-time and, although Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva netted after the interval, City were unable to complete a remarkable revival.

Liverpool will make their first FA Cup final appearance since 2012 on May 14 when they face Chelsea or Crystal Palace, who meet in Sunday’s semi-final.

