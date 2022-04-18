Virgil van Dijk says talk of a historic quadruple for Liverpool belongs to the “outside world” and risks putting extra pressure on the Dutchman and his teammates.

Liverpool are now 11 games away from becoming the first side to ever win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Manchester City 3-2 in a FA Cup semi-final thriller on Saturday to set up a final with Chelsea next month, who they beat on penalties to lift the League Cup in February.

City stand in their way for the Premier League title with the English champions holding a one-point lead at the top of the table with seven games to go.

And the top two in England could also meet in the Champions League final as Liverpool take on Villarreal and City face Real Madrid in the last four.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta