People eligible for an in-work benefit scheme will now be enrolled in it automatically without needing to apply, Family Minister Michael Falzon has said.

The automatic enrolment is expected to lead to an increase in beneficiaries, as people who qualify for the supplemental income but never applied for it are included.

The government has allocated an additional €10 million to cover that additional expense, Falzon said at a press conference on Friday. Earlier this year, Falzon had said the number of recipients is likely to double to 14,000. The minister had hinted at the automated enrolment system during that event.

“We have taken the initiative to ensure that everyone who deserves the benefit receives it,” he said.

Who qualifies for an in-work benefit?

The benefit is focused on families with children aged under 23 who live in the family home. It is tied to a family’s yearly income. Single-parent families or families with only one working parent qualify if their income is below €35,000. The threshold for families with two working parents is €50,000.

Parents will now be automatically receiving the benefit from inland revenue, Falzon said.

The amount received ranges widely, depending on income levels, and can range from €3.78 weekly to €28.84 per week.

“Since 2013, government initiatives such as the in-work benefit scheme, free childcare, and the tapering of benefits has led to a dramatic reduction of 90% of people on unemployment benefits,” Falzon said.

People on social benefits also decreased by half, he said.