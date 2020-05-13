The Malta Police Force is a disciplined body which is in dire need of root and branch reform. Malta has had six commissioners of police in the last seven years. Like many before them in the last 30 years, most had been selected because they appeared politically malleable (“one of us”).

On taking office, Prime Minister Robert Abela made it clear that this approach would no longer be tolerated. The then commissioner was removed and the Public Service Commission (PSC) was instructed to launch a competitive selection process for a new commissioner.

A public call for applications would be conducted by the PSC, culminating in two names being presented to the prime minister for selection, with the person selected being grilled by parliament.

The call for applications has elicited a response from eight aspiring candidates, who will now be put through what will be, it is hoped, a rigorous selection process.

What professional and leadership qualities should the PSC selection board be seeking? The board will be keenly aware of the key elements that make the post of police commissioner in Malta so unique and so challenging.

It already knows of the prime minister’s determination that the new commissioner will have as his (or her) major task the imperative to conduct a deep and meaningful reform of the police force. Their depth of vision of what a highly professional force will look like in three or four years, and their organisational and man-management skills to execute it, will be crucial.

But the board should also keep at the forefront of their minds the factors that make any police commissioner’s job in Malta uniquely challenging.

Foremost among these is the intrusion of politics into virtually everything the commissioner does.

The new incumbent must, therefore, be able to demonstrate their independent-mindedness and that they are apolitical and capable of rising above partisan politics. A police chief’s loyalty lies first and foremost with the citizenry they are pledged to protect and not the politicians that have put them in the post. But they must also show awareness, good judgement and integrity to negotiate the political pitfalls that will mark their every waking hour as commissioner.

Moreover, in addition to these qualities reflecting what we know about the priorities of their job – vision, organisational and man-management skills, apolitical independent-mindedness, judgement and integrity – there are three other qualities the board should be seeking.

First, good communication skills are vital. Most commissioners have noticeably lacked this quality. The new incumbent must be able to communicate and inspire confidence in the public through his ability to articulate, both in English and Maltese, what the police force is doing operationally.

Their interpersonal skills must also inspire the police constable on the beat with the confidence that they place a high priority on their welfare.

Second, the power of decision and good judgement go together. They must be capable of remaining calm under pressure and exercising the will-power and assertiveness to inspire confidence.

The supreme importance of this quality cannot be exaggerated. A leader must have the courage to take decisions, even – or perhaps especially – unpopular or difficult decisions.

Third, the new commissioner of police must possess complete moral and professional integrity.

They cannot compromise with honesty. Above all, they must be resilient, never prepared to imperil their honesty, and always ready to speak truth to power.

None of the prospective candidates can be expected to have all these qualities; but the person selected must have most of them.