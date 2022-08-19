Quality assurance is integral to the provision of a high standard of care. This aspect rates high on the Foundation for Social Welfare Services’ agenda. In fact, the Foundation is committed to continuously check services within its umbrella provide value for the public monies that are being invested in them and at the highest possible standard. In its aim to strive for excellence in service provision, the Foundation has set up a Service Audit and Quality Assurance (SAQA) function within its head office. It ensures that operational activities are strategically planned, implemented, and followed up. Staff and Service Users are considered as essential in helping to enhance the quality of services provided.

Quality assurance is enhanced by attaining goals through its work which incorporates carrying out follow ups of action plans emanating from national strategies. SAQA is currently responsible for providing feedback on numerous documentation amongst which one finds also the National Strategic Policy for Poverty Reduction and for Social Inclusion (2014- 2024) and the Malta’s National Action Plan for the Implementation of The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 On Women, Peace and Security (2020-2024) just to mention two. Both strategies are in line with the FSWS remit and here the FSWS contribution through Appogg, Sedqa, Community and Therapeutic Services, Child Protection Directorate, Alternative Care and Gozo Directorate together with the other back-office departments can further assist those most vulnerable in society.

The Service Audits and Quality Assurance also reports on documentation, questionnaires or requests for feedback received by different entities, both locally and internationally, to showcase the work being done by the FSWS. Its remit is not only to present the work carried out by FSWS but also to raise awareness and bring about better practices through the first-hand experience and knowledge of the FSWS professionals and its services. In fact, the FSWS on various occasions were requested to pass feedback on new practices, strategies, or public documents/consultations. This year regular feedback was provided in relation to domestic violence, human trafficking, COVID-19 and best practices, child protection, and the rights of the child. 82 requests for feedback were processed between January- September 2021. FSWS also participated and contributed its feedback in 13 public consultations during the same period.

The FSWS is always after improving its practices and services. Thus, a lot of effort and work is carried out to plan its work. One measure is through the operational plans drafted by every director within FSWS. This plan is discussed and worked upon throughout the year. The office is in charge of collecting quarterly updates on work done in relation to the operational plan of each director.

Another measure is the collection of complaints according to the FSWS policy. The aim of this exercise is to give voice to the service users to provide the best possible service to service users. In situations where service users are not satisfied with the quality of the service that they receive, the FSWS is committed to investigate such complaints. Any minor complaints dealt with on the spot by the respective service are not logged in this system. Only complaints dealt with by the Agency’s directors or managers are collected for the purpose of this exercise.

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services mandates quality strategies for excellence and for the provision of quality services, to promote sustainable improvements in the well-being of individuals, families, and communities. The quality assurance function within the FSWS is a tool to create a culture of quality in the social welfare sector. It also instils confidence in the sector as stakeholders will have a common understanding and expectation of quality social welfare services.

Claudette Abela Baldacchino is the director, International Relations, Service Audits, Quality Assurance and Research at FSWS. Elizabeth Zammit is the manager, Sandra Abela is the leader and Julia Bezzina is the social welfare professional for the Quality Assurance and Service Audits Department.