Wales head to Paris on Saturday 80 minutes away from a Six Nations Grand Slam but face a deeply talented France side with title aspirations of their own.

The visitors will clinch a second tournament clean sweep in three years with a win, but can claim the title at the Stade de France with a draw.

Les Bleus must beat Wayne Pivac’s men and then Scotland, in a game rescheduled for March 26, and claim bonus points in both to lift the Championship trophy for the first time since 2010.

