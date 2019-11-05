What do cats and computers have in common? The answer is quantum mechanics – a theory that has kept physicists busy since the early 20th century.

Challenging our perception of how nature and the universe work, it has captured our imagi­nation and inspired revolutionary technological applications.

Senior physics lecturer Tony Apollaro from the University of Malta and a member of Malta’s quantum community will deliver a presentation on the basic principles of quantum mechanics and why Google, China, the EU and the US are so interested in it.

Malta Café Scientifique, in collaboration with the STEAM pro­ject, Spazju Kreattiv, the University, and the Malta Chamber of Scientists, is hosting the event.

The event is being held tomorrow at 7.30pm at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. Entrance is free of charge. For more information, call 2122 3200.