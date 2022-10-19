For the past couple of years, even months, we have been encountering new tech jargon – which is in line with an emerging technology. Without any doubt, the words "quantum computing" have been increasingly used amongst innovation enthusiasts and individuals working within the technology sector.

So, what is quantum computing?

Quantum computing is a new computing technology built on the principles of quantum physics. Quantum physics explicates the nature and behavior of energy and matter on the quantum level.

As the big data world is evolving, more ones, zeros and transistors are needed for processing purposes. Problems are becoming more complex as well. And the more complex the problem, the longer it takes for a traditional computer to process a result. Despite the remarkable advancements in today’s technology, there are still challenges that modern processors are unable to address. Many believe that quantum computing is the key to solving these more complex problems.

In fact, in 2019, Google demonstrated that a quantum computer could unravel a specific problem in minutes, while it would take a classical computer 10,000 years.

Quantum computing has limitless potential. It can also be used in conjunction with current technology such as artificial intelligence. Machines will be able to learn and evolve attributable to the new quantum technology. It will exponentially improve the ability to solve complex problems and generate self-learning algorithms that will drive efficiency in industries such as finance, healthcare, and the automobile industry.

The automotive industry is researching quantum computing in order to develop better batteries for its electric vehicles. By incorporating quantum computing into its products, the company expects to create the future of modernised electrically driven automobiles while also making an impact on the environment, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2039. Even with today's most developed processors, simulating what happens within batteries is incredibly challenging. The prospects of the automotive sector, on the other hand, can more accurately model the chemical reactions in automobile batteries using quantum computing technology.

Delving deeper in the realm of this innovation, Tech.mt had the opportunity to meet with Quantinuum, the world’s largest integrated quantum computing company, to thoroughly discuss the potential of this emerging, yet revolutionary technology. Quantum computing provide solutions across various industry verticals, including finance, operations (such as supply chain and logistics), material science and a great potential contributor towards the health industry.

Quantinuum served as the key sponsor for the week-long Qalypso Quantum Summer School held in early September. Held on the beautiful Maltese island of Gozo, the program featured a crash course and hackathon for newbies to the field as well as advanced track for quantum Ph.D. students, post-docs and researchers.

Bob Coecke, Chief Scientist at Quantinuum who joined several of his colleagues in leading courses on such topics as quantum natural language processing (QNLP) and more, stated that, “We think it is essential to make quantum physics accessible for everyone, whether you are a scientist, a professional or a student. The Qalypso summer school showed learning quantum computing can be a fun, social experience, reflecting the nature of the field. Malta is a perfect place for a summer school like this, as it provides inspiration for friendship, contemplation and creative thinking.

”Quantum computers are expected to address real-world optimization problems such as bus routing and radio cell planning in the near future. Some of these models are still pendent on proof-of-concept trials rather than large-scale deployments. Furthermore, the active implementation of this innovation may result to be more cost-effective than using classical technologies. Having said that, Commercial quantum computing is anticipated to reach a $1 trillion market within the coming decades.

Nicole Cassar, manager, Tech.mt