Fully-vaccinated healthcare workers will only have to go into quarantine for five days, down from the current 14, if they come into contact with a positive case, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Tuesday.

Fearne made the announcement in parliament.

Healthcare workers in quarantine will take a swab test after the five-day period and be allowed out if the test is negative.

The rule will apply to those who have been fully vaccinated for at least a fortnight, Fearne said. The majority of healthcare workers are well past that two-week point since their second shot, since they were among the first to get the jab earlier in the year.

The measure will help ease pressures on the healthcare system by freeing up human resources at an earlier stage. Fearne said that the revised rules would be the way forward, though he said the new rules will only apply to healthcare workers for now.

It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that authorities have modified the 14-day quarantine period required for anyone who has been in contact with a positive case.

That 14-day period remains active for anyone who is not a fully-vaccinated healthcare worker, with the person's entire household also required to self-isolate.

Changes for vaccine registration

Earlier, Fearne also announced the government would soon announce details for those aged between 55 and 59 to get vaccination.

Starting with this group, the government will no longer send out invites but will ask those who want the vaccine to register their interest.

Details on how to go about this will be unveiled "in the coming days".

The government planned to start vaccinating this age group by end of April and early May, moving down the younger age groups, he said.