Quarantine periods will be reduced and Malta will not need a fourth vaccine this winter, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday, as he gave a positive outlook in the fight against COVID-19.

Quarantine for so-called primary contacts of those who do not reside in the same household will go down from seven days to five days. The quarantine for primary contacts in the same household will go down from 10 to seven days. The measure will come into effect from Monday, the minister announced.

From March 7, quarantine for primary contacts will be eradicated, provided the virus numbers remain in control. There are no changes in the 10-day quarantine for those who contract COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated school children can go back to school after five days of quarantine. From March 7, children who have two doses and are primary contact will not need to quarantine.

From March 14, masks need not be worn in public open spaces for all people, including those who are not vaccinated. Until now, groups of more than two people outdoors still had to wear masks.

The funerals of those who have COVID at the time of death can be held within 48 hours and not within 24 hours.

The minister said the COVID cases in hospital are under control while the vaccine uptake is high, with 79 per cent having even taken the third dose of the vaccine. Malta will not need the fourth dose of the vaccine during this winter since there appears to be enough immunity in the community, he said.

The health authorities are optimistic that standing events and feasts will return by summer.

Fearne expressed caution against removing all COVID measures, as countries that have done this, like Sweden, were experiencing a spike in cases.

The minister last announced a change in COVID-19 rules on February 4, when the health authorities scrapped the four-household gathering rule and reduced quarantine periods for fully vaccinate contact of COVID-19 cases and travellers arriving from dark-red countries.

Fully vaccinated children between the ages of 5 to 11 no longer need a PCR test to travel and the limit for guests for stand-up weddings is set to increase to 300 by April.

The minister was giving comments on the fringe of a press conference which detailed refunds for IVF medications.