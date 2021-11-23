Bayern Munich must do without five quarantined stars, including Joshua Kimmich, in the Champions League as the absent midfield dynamo fuels debate in Germany after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

The Bavarian giants are already guaranteed a last 16 place as Group E winners ahead of Tuesday’s match at bottom side Dynamo Kiev.

However, Kimmich, who declined to be vaccinated due to “personal concerns”, was quarantined Friday for the second time this month after contact with someone who tested positive.

