A quarry close to the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra megalithic temples in the limits of Qrendi is still receiving construction waste even though its operational permit has expired, ADPD said.

The political party said that the quarry, which is operated by Tum Invest Limited, has expanded both horizontally and vertically, threatening the aesthetic integrity of the temples.

Its permit expired on November 13, 2020 but it continues to operate, more than four months later.

ADPD flagged the matter to the Planning Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, in a letter signed by party chairman Carmel Cacopardo.

“One hopes that the authorities created to defend our heritage act immediately. Remaining with eyes shut is no option,” ADPD said.

Photo: ADPD

