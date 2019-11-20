Owners of a quarry in Gozo who had persisted in the illegal dumping of construction waste in defiance of an enforcement order have been taken to court, Environment Minister Jose Herrera confirmed.

The case, which was flagged last month by Times of Malta, concerns a quarry in an area known as Tal-Misraħ in the limits of Kerċem.

Despite having been slapped with a ‘Stop and Compliance’ order by the Environment Resources Authority on October 2, the illegal activity continued. Footage of trucks laden with construction waste entering the quarry and dumping their content with complete impunity was also uploaded.

On October 31 (the day after the Times of Malta flagged the case), the police commissioner was asked to take legal action against the quarry owner as soon as possible, in line with the provisions of the Environment Protection Act.

Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi raised the matter in parliament, asking Dr Herrera why such illegality had been allowed to persist.

In his reply the environment minister noted that the enforcement order had been issued on three fronts – illegal dumping, entry of inert material to be used to crush the waste and the dumping and incineration of inert waste.

Dr Herrera said other quarry operations were not affected by this enforcement action. He added that following investigations by ERA officials it transpired that illegal dumping of construction waste had persisted.

Consequently, on October 31 (the day after the Times of Malta-flagged the case), the police commissioner was asked to take legal action against the quarry owner as soon as possible, in line with the provisions of the Environment Protection Act.

Moreover, action was also being taken against the drivers of the trucks who entered the illegal facility, despite having been warned by ERA officials not to do so.

A long history of illegalities

The Tal-Misraħ quarry has been engaged in illegal operations for the past 20 years since the Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice due to quarrying in unpermitted areas.

No direct action has ever been taken, even after a 2012 Court of Appeal decision that the quarry owners were acting illegally.

Recently, the quarry owners, Joseph and Randu Zammit, also began using the quarry for dumping waste from the construction industry, without any permit.